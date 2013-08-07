TOKYO Aug 7 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
told the industry ministry on Wednesday to take appropriate
measures to tackle the "urgent issue" of radioactive water
building up at the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry needed to be
more proactive role in dealing with the problems at Tokyo
Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, Abe told
reporters after attending a meeting of the government's task
force on the nuclear disaster.
He stopped short of committing government funds to deal with
the mounting levels of radioactive water.
Tokyo Electric has been widely castigated for its failure to
protect the Fukushima plant, 220 km (130 miles) northeast of
Tokyo, from the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that led to
the worst nuclear disaster in the world since Chernobyl and its
inept response to the reactor meltdowns.