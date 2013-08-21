BEIJING Aug 21 China was "shocked" that Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant was still leaking radioactive water two years after it was destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

China "hopes that the Japanese side can earnestly take effective steps to put an end to the negative impact of the after-effects of the Fukushima nuclear accident", the Foreign Ministry said in a statement faxed to Reuters. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and David Stanway; Editing by Paul Tait)