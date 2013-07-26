TOKYO, July 26 The chairman of an outside
committee to recommend reforms for Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc
said recent problems with contaminated water at the
utility's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant could pose a setback
in dealing with the aftermath of the crisis.
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has been plagued by a
string of mishaps and accidents this year as the utility cleans
up after the world's worst nuclear disaster in a quarter
century, following the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.
After multiple leaks of radioactive water from underground
storage pits, the utility, commonly known as Tepco, admitted
that contaminated water is flowing into the sea, reversing
months of denial.
Dale Klein, a former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission and now head of the utility's Nuclear Reform
Monitoring Committee, also said on Friday that Tepco was not
providing sufficient information about the plant to the Japanese
public.
