TOKYO, June 12 Japan will delay removal of
dangerous spent uranium fuel rods from the wrecked Fukushima
power station, another setback in Tokyo Electric Power Co's
struggle to contain the world's worst nuclear disaster
since Chernobyl in 1986.
The Japanese government said on Friday it approved a revised
"roadmap" for decommissioning the Fukushima Daiichi station,
which was wrecked when an earthquake and tsunami triggered
multiple meltdowns in March 2011.
The revision means delaying the start of work to remove
spent nuclear fuel in cooling ponds in three reactors by as long
as three years.
This marks the second revision of the roadmap after it was
last revised in June 2013. The government did not make changes
to the overall goal to complete the decommissioning work in 30
to 40 years.
The delay in fuel removal from the cooling pool to 2017 or
later came as the utility known as Tepco is struggling to carry
out the work to reduce high radiation levels.
