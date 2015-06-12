TOKYO, June 12 Following are the main points of
the revised roadmap for decommissioning Tokyo Electric Power
Co's Fukushima Daiichi station, which was wrecked when an
earthquake and tsunami triggered multiple meltdowns in March
2011.
This marks the second revision of the roadmap after it was
last revised in June 2013. The government did not make changes
to the overall goal to complete the decommissioning work in 30
to 40 years.
Main points
- Completing measures against contaminated water by 2020.
This will reduce the presence of contaminated water inside the
reactors as well as the increase in contaminated water that is
hampering the decommissioning work to almost zero.
- Reducing the overflow of water to the reactor buildings
from the surrounding to below 100 cubic metres per day by March
2017. (new target)
- Halving the volume of radioactive materials in
contaminated water inside the reactor buildings by March 2019.
(new target)
- To decide a policy for removing melted nuclear debris from
the three reactors in two years' time.
- Setting a method for removing melted debris from the first
reactor in April-September 2018.
- Starting work to remove nuclear debris from the first
reactor in 2021, delayed from its previous goal of 2020.
- Following is the new schedule for the start of work to
remove spent nuclear fuel in cooling ponds.
Reactor unit New schedule Oil schedule
No.1 Apr 2020-Mar 2021 Oct 2017-Mar 2018
No.2 Apr 2020-Mar 2021 Oct 2017-Mar 2018
No.3 Apr 2017-Mar 2018 Apr-Sept 2015
