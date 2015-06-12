(Recasts to include plan for evacuees)
TOKYO, June 12 Japan plans to revoke evacuation
orders for most people forced from their homes by the Fukushima
nuclear disaster within two years as part of a plan to cut
compensation payouts and speed up reconstruction, the government
said on Friday.
The government also said, however, that it would delay the
removal of dangerous spent uranium fuel rods at the wrecked
Fukushima power station, another setback in Tokyo Electric Power
Co's struggle to contain the world's worst nuclear
disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
Thousands of Fukushima residents remain in temporary housing
more than four years after a massive earthquake and tsunami
triggered meltdowns, explosions and radiation leaks at Tepco's
Fukushima Daiichi plant.
Some areas have been opened but many people are reluctant to
return because of a lack of facilities and distrust of
government claims it is safe. Others are resigned to never
returning to their homes and businesses.
"My hometown is Futaba and I returned from Tokyo dreaming of
reviving an industry" before Fukushima, said Takahisa Ogawa, 44,
a beekeeper before the meltdowns.
"All that came to nothing because of the nuclear disaster,"
he said during a trial seeking compensation.
Futaba town is close to the plant and will not have its
evacuation order lifted under the plan.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government and the utility,
bailed out by taxpayers in 2012, are undertaking an
unprecedented cleanup to lower radiation levels in towns closest
to the plant, although some areas will likely remain off limits
for decades.
The Japanese government said on Friday it approved a revised
"roadmap" for decommissioning the Fukushima Daiichi plant. The
revision means delaying the start of work to remove spent
nuclear fuel in cooling ponds in three reactors by as long as
three years.
This marks the second revision of the roadmap after it was
last revised in June 2013. The government did not make changes
to the overall goal to complete the decommissioning work in 30
to 40 years.
Tepco has successfully removed 400 tonnes of spent fuel
located in the upper floor of a fourth reactor building in a
year long operation that was a rare success for the operator.
But two of the other buildings have more damage in the fuel
pools making the task more difficult. The rods must be kept
under water to prevent overheating and radiation releases.
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Osamu Tsukimori; Additional
reporting and Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Paul Tait
and Edmund Klamann)