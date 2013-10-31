TOKYO Oct 31 A Japanese lawmaker handed Emperor
Akihito a letter on Thursday expressing fear about the health
impact of the Fukushima nuclear disaster, breaking a taboo by
trying to involve the emperor in politics.
Taro Yamamoto, who is also an anti-nuclear activist, gave
Akihito the letter during a garden party, setting off a storm of
protest on the Internet from critics shocked at his action.
"I wanted to directly tell the emperor of the current
situation," Yamamoto told reporters, referring to the crisis at
the Fukushima nuclear plant north of Tokyo, which has been
leaking radioactivity since it was battered by an earthquake and
tsunami on March 11, 2011.
"I wanted him to know about the children who have been
contaminated by radiation. If this goes on, there will be
serious health impacts."
Akihito inclined his head as he took the letter in his hand
but then handed it to a nearby chamberlain. Yamamoto said he
made no comment.
About 150,000 people were evacuated from around the plant
which suffered a series of explosions and meltdowns. A large
area of surrounding land is off-limits due to high radiation.
U.N. scientists said this year the evacuation helped prevent
rising cancer rates and other health problems. Traces of
radioactive contamination have been found in rice and far out in
the Pacific Ocean.
Akihito, who turns 80 in December, fills a purely ceremonial
role and remains above the political fray.
He has striven to draw the imperial family closer to the
people. Conservative Japanese revere him, while many others feel
a fond affection towards him. Some Japanese see the family as
irrelevant.
Some Internet critics called on Yamamoto to resign from
parliament. "This was really low," one critic wrote in a Web
forum.
Chief cabinet secretary Yasuhide Suga also expressed
disapproval, telling a news conference: "There is a line for
appropriate behaviour at such an occasion".
