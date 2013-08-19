TOKYO Aug 19 The operator of Japan's crippled
Fukushima nuclear plant said on Monday two workers were found to
be contaminated with radioactive particles, the second such
incident in a week involving staff outside the site's main
operations centre.
Two dust monitors sounded alarms earlier on Monday outside
the operations centre, where radiation levels are usually low
enough to avoid the need for full face masks, Tokyo Electric
Power Co said in an emailed statement.
Two workers waiting for a bus at the end of their shift were
found to be have been contaminated with radioactive particles,
which were wiped off their bodies before they left the site,
Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, said. Full body checks of
the staff members showed no internal contamination.
The utility said it could not be sure the alarms were
connected with the discovery of the contamination of the
workers. The incident is being investiged.
Last week, the same monitors sounded alarms and 10 workers
waiting for a bus were found to have been contaminated with
particles. Tepco said it suspected they came from a mist sprayer
used to cool staff down during the current hot summer.
The mist sprayer has been turned off since last week.
The Fukushima plant was crippled by an earthquake and
tsunami in March 2011, the world's worst nuclear disaster in a
quarter century.
The government said this month it would step up its
involvement in the plant's cleanup after announcing the station
was leaking contaminated water into the ocean, following months
of denials of a leakage by Tepco.