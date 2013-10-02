TOKYO Oct 2 A Japanese fast-food chain has
announced plans to grow rice and vegetables on a farm 100 km (60
miles) from the crippled Fukushima power plant, site of the
world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
Yoshinoya Holdings, which sells "gyudon", or stewed
beef over rice, has formed a joint-venture with local farmers to
grow onions, cabbage and rice for use in outlets across the
country.
About 160,000 people nearest the plant were ordered to move
out and the government established a 20-km compulsory evacuation
zone after an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 caused
reactor meltdowns and contaminated water, vegetables and air.
A voluntary evacuation zone was extended to 30 km and
separate areas were evacuated further afield depending on the
wind direction.
The leaks prompted many consumers to shun products from
Fukushima prefecture, which was once well-known for its fruit,
mushrooms and vegetables.
The crops will be grown in Shirakawa, to the south-west of
the plant, the company said. Yoshinoya said it would ensure that
the vegetables were safe.
"We will employ local people in the factory. We think this
will lead to support for reconstruction," Yoshinoya said in a
statement.
Japan applies strict food monitoring and says that any
products allowed on the market are safe. Despite these
assurances, public fears have led to a drop in price for
Fukushima produce and huge losses for farmers.
The operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co,
is struggling to contain contaminated water at the site 240 km
north of Tokyo. There have been multiple leaks and glitches over
the last two and a half years.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Nick Macfie)