TOKYO Aug 7 Japan's government must support the
operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant in its efforts
to contain buildups and leaks of radioactive water at the
facility, the top government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will order the government later in
the day to strengthen its response on water containment, said
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, indicating the
government will get directly involved in combating the worsening
problem.
"It is necessary for the country to step forward and offer
support" to Tokyo Electric Power Co Ltd as it fights to
stop contaminated groundwater from leaking into the ocean, Suga
told a regular news conference.
Abe, at a meeting of a government task force on the nuclear
disaster, will instruct Trade and Industry Minister Toshimitsu
Motegi to "take prompt measures" on the problem, Suga said.
Motegi's ministry is considering requesting budget funds to
address the water problem, he added. A government official told
Reuters on Wednesday that the ministry had requested an
allocation to help address the water problem.