VIENNA May 14 The U.N. nuclear watchdog said
the management of radioactive waste and contaminated water at
Japan's tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant could be
improved despite "good progress" in cleaning up the site.
The operator of the plant said in February it had found a
pool of highly contaminated water on the roof of a plant
building and that it had probably leaked into the sea through a
gutter when it rained.
The finding comes four years after a massive earthquake and
tsunami caused meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc's
(TEPCO) Fukushima reactors.
Some of the leaks have been dealt with to avoid a repetition
of such incidents, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
said. Efforts have included filling and covering of gaps,
recovery of contaminated soil and treating surfaces to prevent
rainwater leakages.
"While acknowledging these efforts, the IAEA experts
encourage TEPCO to continue to focus on finding any other
sources contaminating the channels," the agency said in a report
released on Thursday.
The creation in 2014 of a new branch of TEPCO, called
Fukushima Daiichi Decontamination and Decommissioning
Engineering Company (FDEC) was a good step to define clear
responsibility for the clear-up, the IAEA said.
Still, there was room for improvement of how the body
handles radioactive waste, for example by more complete waste
characterisation and packaging, it added.
"FDEC could better employ long-term radioactive waste
management principles (beyond the segregation, relocation and
dose reduction/shielding currently performed)," the agency said.
"While recognising the usefulness of the large number of
water treatment systems deployed by TEPCO for decontaminating
and thereby ensuring highly radioactive water ... is not
inappropriately released..., the IAEA team also notes that
currently not all of these systems are operating to their full
design capacity and performance."
The IAEA will send a team to Japan this month to collect
water samples from the sea near the Fukushima plant to help
Japanese authorities with radioactive data collection and
analysis.
