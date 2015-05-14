* Nuclear watchdog reports "good progress" in clean-up
* Still, Fukushima plant recently leaked radioactive water
VIENNA May 14 The U.N. nuclear watchdog said
the management of radioactive waste and contaminated water at
Japan's tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant could be
improved despite good progress in cleaning up the site.
The operator of the plant said in February it had found a
pool of highly contaminated water on the roof of a plant
building and that it had probably leaked into the sea through a
gutter when it rained.
A massive earthquake and tsunami four years ago caused
meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc's (TEPCO)
Fukushima reactors.
Some of the leaks have been dealt with to avoid a repetition
of such incidents, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
said. Measures have included filling and covering of gaps,
recovery of contaminated soil and treating surfaces to prevent
rainwater leakages.
"While acknowledging these efforts, the IAEA experts
encourage TEPCO to continue to focus on finding any other
sources contaminating the channels," the agency said in a
statement on Thursday.
The creation in 2014 of a new branch of TEPCO, called
Fukushima Daiichi Decontamination and Decommissioning
Engineering Company (FDEC), was a good step to define clear
responsibility for the clear-up, the IAEA said.
Still, there is room for improvement in how the body handles
radioactive waste, for example by more complete waste
characterisation and packaging, the U.N. watchdog added.
"FDEC could better employ long-term radioactive waste
management principles (beyond the segregation, relocation and
dose reduction/shielding currently performed)," the agency said.
"While recognising the usefulness of the large number of
water treatment systems deployed by TEPCO for decontaminating
and thereby ensuring highly radioactive water ... is not
inappropriately released..., the IAEA team also notes that
currently not all of these systems are operating to their full
design capacity and performance."
The IAEA will send a team to Japan this month to collect
water samples from the sea near the Fukushima plant to help
Japanese authorities with radioactive data collection and
analysis.
In a 240-page report released to the agency's member states
on Thursday, IAEA chief Yukiya Amano said Japan had not been
sufficiently prepared for the 2011 accident, which triggered
action to improve safety at nuclear plants across the globe.
"Responsibilities were divided among a number of bodies and
it was not always clear where authority lay," Amano said of
Japan. "There were also certain weaknesses in plant design, in
emergency preparedness and response arrangements and in planning
for the management of a severe accident."
