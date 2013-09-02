* Fukushima operator cites radiation spike near water tanks
* PM Abe vows "all necessary measures" on reactor crisis
* New measures, including public funds, to be set out
Tuesday
By Sumio Ito and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Sept 2 High radiation levels are
spreading at the ruined Fukushima nuclear plant, its operator
said on Monday, and the Japanese government prepared to offer
more funding and oversight to try to contain the crisis.
Japanese authorities were seeking to address criticism that
Tokyo Electric Power Co has bungled the response to the
world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.
"Tokyo Electric has been playing a game of whack-a-mole with
problems at the site," Trade and Economy Minister Toshimitsu
Motegi said in a televised interview.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed to "step forward and
implement all necessary policies" to deal with the flood of
radioactive waste building up at Fukushima since the March 2011
reactor meltdown at Fukushima.
The government will present a package of measures as soon as
Tuesday to a task force dealing with the contaminated water
problem, officials said. The steps will include using existing
budgetary funds to help with the clean-up.
Tokyo Electric said on Monday patrolling workers came across
a new area of high radiation near storage tanks hastily built to
house water that was used to cool Fukushima before becoming
contaminated in the 2011 earthquake that wrecked the complex.
Tepco has been pumping water into the reactors to keep the
damaged cores and stored fuel from overheating. But that
emergency step has created a secondary crisis of how to manage
the contaminated water that is pumped back out.
Workers had no found no signs of fresh radiation leaks.
Still, Tepco said a radiation reading on the ground near the
newly found hot spot would expose a worker in just one hour to
the safety limit Japan has set for exposure over five years.
No precise reading was given since workers were using
instruments that only recorded radiation up to 100
millisieverts. Tepco said the reading exceeded that level.
Tepco said last week radiation near a different tank spiked
to 18 times the initial reading, a level that could kill an
unprotected person in four hours.
As much as 300 tonnes of highly radioactive water was found
to have leaked from another tank last month.
In early August, officials said large amounts of
contaminated water were flowing into the Pacific Ocean from the
coastal facility 230 km (140 miles) northeast of Tokyo.
Despite the evidence of multiple leaks, officials say
radiation in seawater near the plant had only been detected in
the immediate harbour area. Officials said there was no evidence
of a broader threat to marine life or water quality.
OLYMPIC BID AT STAKE
Japan's nuclear industry, which once provided a third of its
energy, has ground nearly to a halt since the earthquake,
causing reactor meltdowns. Restarting Japan's idled reactors,
and reducing its reliance on foreign energy supplies, is a
central element of Abe's economic growth plans.
Japanese officials also fear that international attention to
the Fukushima crisis could threaten Tokyo's bid to host the 2020
Olympics, a decision set to be made by the International Olympic
Committee on Saturday in Buenos Aires.
Yasuhisa Shiozaki, deputy policy chief of the ruling Liberal
Democratic Party and head of its project team on nuclear
regulation, called for the creation of a "decommissioning
agency" that could resemble Britain's National Decommissioning
Authority, a public body charged with managing the dismantling
of the nation's atomic power and research stations.
"It is an urgent task to promptly restructure our overall
nuclear power policies under a resolute system and revive
domestic and international trust," Shiozaki said in comments
posted on his website.
But other officials, including Motegi, say responsibility
for decommissioning Fukushima - a job expected to take decades -
should remain the primary responsibility of the utility.
Tepco last year received a 1 trillion yen ($10.2 billion)
injection of taxpayer money in exchange for giving the
government a de facto controlling stake, but management has been
left to the company. The firm also receives public funds to help
compensate residents forced to flee after the 2011 disaster.
Motegi also said dismantling Tokyo Electric as some critics
have urged was not an option since that could disrupt the
electric supply to the 45 million customers that rely on it for
power in the Tokyo area.
The governor of Niigata prefecture, home to the utility's
halted Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant, recently called for the company
to be completely dismantled.
"Even if you let Tokyo Electric go bankrupt, it would not
solve the decommissioning and the water problem. Of course, the
government will become fully involved, but Tepco still has to
fulfil its responsibility," said Motegi.