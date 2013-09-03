* Japan to spend nearly 50 bln yen at Fukushima plant
* Government rushes to respond before Olympic decision
* Measures address only tiny slice of Fukushima crisis
* Plan to build frozen earth wall, improve water treatment
By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan pledged nearly $500 million
to contain leaks and decontaminate radioactive water from the
tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, stepping up government
efforts to cope with the legacy of the worst atomic disaster in
a quarter of a century.
The announcement comes just days before the International
Olympic Committee decides whether Tokyo - 230 km (140 miles)
from the wrecked plant - will host the 2020 Olympic Games and
the government is keen to show the crisis is under control.
Madrid and Istanbul are the rival candidates.
"The world is watching to see if we can carry out the
decommissioning of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, including
addressing the contaminated water issues," Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe told cabinet ministers, who met to approve the plan.
The government intervention represents only a tiny slice of
the response to the Fukushima crisis triggered by the March 2011
earthquake and tsunami, which caused reactor meltdowns at the
plant. The clean-up, including decommissioning the ruined
reactors, will take decades and rely on unproven technology.
The measures do not address the full problem of water
management at the plant or the bigger issue of decommissioning.
The sensitive job of removing spent fuel rods is to start in the
coming months. The ultimate fate of the plant's operator, Tokyo
Electric Power Co (Tepco), also remains unclear, as
does the question of who will eventually foot the bill -
Japanese taxpayers, or the embattled Tepco.
"This is a matter of public safety, so the country has to
take the lead on this issue and respond as quickly as possible.
Figuring out who to bill for the costs can come later,"
Economics Minister Akira Amari told a news conference.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a separate news
conference that the government would spend a total of 47 billion
yen ($473.05 million), including 21 billion yen in emergency
reserve funds from this year's budget.
Of that, 32 billion yen will fund the building of a massive
underground wall of frozen earth around the damaged reactors to
contain groundwater flows, and 15 billion yen to improve a water
treatment system meant to drastically reduce radiation levels in
the contaminated water.
TEPCO CRITICISM
Tepco, Japan's biggest utility, has come under a fresh flood
of criticism following a stream of bad news including its
admission, after repeated denials, that contaminated water was
flowing into the Pacific Ocean. That was followed by leaks from
above-ground tanks used to store radiated water.
The problems have revived notions, debated but rejected in
the months after the March 2011 disaster, of liquidating Tepco
or at least splitting off the Fukushima operation from its other
businesses and putting it under direct government control.
"Is anyone at Tepco taking responsibility for these
mistakes? I haven't heard of anyone stepping down or being
fired," said Taro Kono, a ruling Liberal Democratic Party deputy
secretary general who is critical of nuclear utilities. "Tepco
needs to go down and the government needs to take over," he
said, acknowledging his was a minority view in the ruling party.
Industry minister Toshimitsu Motegi and ruling party
officials have said liquidating Tepco was not being considered
as an option.
Critics said the government was mainly trying to cool down
international media coverage ahead of the Olympics decision.
"At a moment when international public opinion is worrying
about the long-term consequences of repeated leaks at the site,
Tokyo seems to obeying the short-term logic of waiting until the
Olympics decision is over," Mycle Schneider, an independent
nuclear energy analyst based in Paris who frequently visits
Japan, said by email. A more sustainable option, he added, would
be to seek global support to confront Fukushima's unprecedented
challenges.
Motegi denied the Olympic bid was the main motivating
factor. "The government felt that we want to be fully involved
and put together fundamental measures regardless of the decision
on where they will hold the Games," he said.
OFF-LIMITS
Measurable radiation from water leaking from the facility is
confined to the harbour around the plant, Motegi noted, and is
not an environmental threat to other countries because the
radiation will be diluted by the sea.
The peak release of radiation in the sea around Fukushima
came about a month after the earthquake and tsunami. Ocean
currents have since dispersed the plume and sent the diluted
radiation in a slow drift towards the West Coast of the United
States, studies have shown. The amount of radiation expected to
reach Canadian and U.S. coastal waters in the years ahead is
projected to be well within safety limits for drinking water as
it will have been greatly diluted.
The closest towns to the stricken plant remain deserted and
off-limits to the public. But some former residents have started
to return to their homes, some of which are less than 20 kms
away, as decontamination work progresses.
China said last month it was "shocked" to hear that
contaminated water was still leaking from storage tanks and
urged Japan to give timely and accurate information.
Tepco is storing enough contaminated water to
fill more than 130 Olympic-sized swimming pools, mostly in
hastily built tanks that officials have said may spring further
leaks.
The planned measures are daunting. Freezing earth to block
water flows is a technology commonly used in digging subway
tunnels, but is untested on the Fukushima scale and the planned
duration of years or decades. The decontamination technology has
repeatedly suffered from glitches.
The Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS), developed by
Utah-based EnergySolutions and Toshiba Corp, can remove
all radioactive particles from water except tritium, considered
the least harmful to humans. But the system has been stalled for
months due to mishaps.
Tepco said earlier that patrolling workers had found a new
area of high radiation near water storage tanks.