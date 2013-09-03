Sept 3 Japan's top government spokesman said on
Tuesday that the country will use around 47 billion yen ($473
million) to contain leaks at the crippled Fukushima nuclear
plant, with 21 billion yen coming from budget reserves.
The government is stepping up its intervention in the
world's worst atomic disaster in a quarter of a century.
"The contaminated water problem is getting more critical by
the day, and the government felt it was essential to become
involved to the greatest extent possible," Chief Cabinet
Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.
He said that the funds would be used for a water containment
wall and decontamination.