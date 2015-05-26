LONDON-QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY CEO SAYS HAS INVESTED 60 PERCENT OF PLEDGED $35 BILLION IN UNITED STATES
LONDON-QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY CEO SAYS HAS INVESTED 60 PERCENT OF PLEDGED $35 BILLION IN UNITED STATES
TOKYO May 26 Japan's ruling coalition will recommend lifting evacuation orders for most people forced from their homes by the Fukushima nuclear disaster within two years in a bid to speed up reconstruction, a draft proposal shows.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party and its governing partner will also press local governments in the disaster zone to shoulder more of the reconstruction spending now being borne by central government, according to the draft seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Thousands of Fukushima residents remain in temporary housing more than four years after a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns, explosions and a plume of radiation into the air at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant in March, 2011. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by William Mallard)
LONDON-QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY CEO SAYS HAS INVESTED 60 PERCENT OF PLEDGED $35 BILLION IN UNITED STATES
LONDON, March 27 The Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, is setting up an office in San Francisco to manage its growing portfolio in the United States, its CEO said in London on Monday.