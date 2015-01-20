TOKYO Jan 20 A worker at Japan's destroyed
Fukushima nuclear power plant died on Tuesday after falling
inside a water storage tank, the latest in a spate of industrial
accidents at the site of the March 2011 nuclear disaster, the
world's worst since Chernobyl.
The death is the second in Fukushima in less than a year.
Last week, labor inspectors warned the operator of the plant,
Tokyo Electric Power Co., about the rise in accidents
and ordered it take measures to deal with the problem.
An unnamed laborer in his 50s working for construction
company Hazama Ando Corp. on Monday fell into a
10-metre-high (33 feet) water storage tank he had been
inspecting. The tank was empty at the time and the worker died
on Tuesday after being taken to a local hospital, said Tokyo
Electric.
"We are deeply sorry for the death of the worker and express
our deepest condolences to the family. We promise to implement
measures to ensure that such tragedy does not occur again,"
Akira Ono, the head manager of the Fukushima plant, said in a
statement. Hazama Ando had no immediate comment.
The number of accidents at the Fukushima plant, including
heatstrokes, has almost doubled this fiscal year to 55. The
increase came as Tokyo Electric ramped up cleanup efforts and
doubled the number of workers at the site to nearly 7,000.
In March, a worker at the Fukushima plant died after being
buried under gravel while digging a ditch.
Tokyo Electric has been widely criticised for its handling
of the cleanup. Until last year it struggled to contain leaks of
radioactive water from hastily built tanks at the site, and it
has repeatedly promised to improve working conditions.
Most workers inside the plant are contract laborers hired by
multiple layers of construction companies. A Reuters
investigation in 2013 found widespread labor abuses, including
workers who said their pay was skimmed and that there was little
scrutiny of working conditions at the plant.
"It's not just the number of accidents that has been on the
rise. It's the serious cases, including deaths and serious
injuries that have risen so we asked Tokyo Electric to improve
the situation," said Katsuyoshi Ito, a local labor inspector
overlooking the Fukushima power plant.
Ito said inspectors were investigating the recent death.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Perry)