(Refiles to add missing word "to" in paragraph 2)
By Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO Jan 20 A worker at Japan's destroyed
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant died on Tuesday after
falling inside a water storage tank, the latest in a spate of
industrial accidents at the site of the March 2011 nuclear
disaster, the world's worst since Chernobyl.
The death is the second in Fukushima in less than a year.
Last week, labor inspectors warned the operator of the plant,
Tokyo Electric Power Co., about the rise in accidents
and ordered it to take measures to deal with the problem.
An unnamed laborer in his 50s working for construction
company Hazama Ando Corp. on Monday fell into a
10-metre-high (33 feet) water storage tank he had been
inspecting. The tank was empty at the time and the worker died
on Tuesday after being taken to a local hospital, said Tokyo
Electric.
"We are deeply sorry for the death of the worker and express
our deepest condolences to the family. We promise to implement
measures to ensure that such tragedy does not occur again,"
Akira Ono, the head manager of the Fukushima Daiichi plant, said
in a statement. Hazama Ando had no immediate comment.
The number of accidents at the Fukushima Daiichi plant,
including heatstrokes, has almost doubled this fiscal year to
55. The increase came as Tokyo Electric ramped up cleanup
efforts and doubled the number of workers at the site to nearly
7,000.
In March, a worker at the plant died after being buried
under gravel while digging a ditch.
In a separate accident on Tuesday morning, a worker at the
Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant, a sister plant of the
wrecked Fukushima Daiichi station, was injured and lost
consciousness while inspecting equipment at a facility sorting
radioactive waste, Tokyo Electric said.
The worker was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter this
morning, the plant operator said, adding he was not exposed to
radiation.
Fukushima Daini is located some 15 kms (9.32 miles) to the
south of the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi plant. The complex has
served as a hub for companies and workers involved in the
cleanup of the Fukushima Daiichi plant.
Tokyo Electric has been widely criticised for its handling
of the cleanup of the ruined Fukushima nuclear plant. Until last
year it struggled to contain leaks of radioactive water from
hastily built tanks at the site, and it has repeatedly promised
to improve working conditions.
Most workers inside the plant are contract laborers hired by
multiple layers of construction companies. A Reuters
investigation in 2013 found widespread labor abuses, including
workers who said their pay was skimmed and that there was little
scrutiny of working conditions at the plant.
"It's not just the number of accidents that has been on the
rise. It's the serious cases, including deaths and serious
injuries that have risen so we asked Tokyo Electric to improve
the situation," said Katsuyoshi Ito, a local labor inspector
overlooking the Fukushima power plant.
Ito said inspectors were investigating the recent death.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Perry)