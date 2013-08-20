(Corrects to say Tuesday, not Wednesday, in second paragraph)
TOKYO Aug 20 The operator of Japan's crippled
Fukushima nuclear plant said on Tuesday it believes about 300
tonnes of highly contaminated water has leaked from a storage
tank designed to hold overflows from the site.
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has classified the leak
as a level 1 incident, the second lowest, on an international
scale for radiological releases, a spokesman told Reuters on
Tuesday.
It is the first time Japan has issued a so-called INES
rating since three reactors melted down at Fukushima in March
2011, shortly after the plant was wrecked by a an earthquake and
tsunami, and the disaster was assigned the highest rating of 7.
Since then, the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co,
has been struggling to contain radioactive leaks to the growing
alarm of neighbouring countries. It has been criticised for its
failure to prepare for the disaster and it has also been accused
of covering up the extent of the problems at the plant.
A puddle that formed near the tank that leaked is emitting a
radiation dose of 100 millisieverts an hour measured about 50
centimetres (1.6 feet) above the surface, Kyodo News reported,
citing Tokyo Electric.
That is equivalent to the limit for accumulated exposure
over five years for Japanese nuclear workers.
A spokesman for the operator, known as Tepco, said the
information on the dose rate did not come from the company,
saying only the leaked water contains 80 million becquerels of
radiation per litre, without putting it into perspective.
A becquerel is a measure of the release of radioactive
energy, while dose rate indicates how much radiation a person
would receive standing near the source of radiation.
Tokyo Electric uses a jerry-rigged system to wash water over
the melted uranium fuel rods to keep them cool and stable. The
water flows into basements that have been leaking since the
disaster.
Highly contaminated excess water is pumped out and stored in
steel tanks on elevated ground away from the reactors, which lie
adjacent to the coast. Tepco said it does not believe the water
that leaked from the storage tank, which is about 500 metres
(550 yards) from the shore, has escaped into the ocean.
But only this month the company, after months of denial,
admitted contaminated water escaping from basements and trenches
closer to the coast is reaching the ocean, prompting the
government to step up its involvement in the plant's cleanup.
A South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed on
Tuesday media reports that the country's government has asked
Japanese officials to explain the leakage of contaminated water
into the Pacific Ocean.
