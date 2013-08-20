* Radiation so high person could become sick in 10 hours
* Utility struggled to keep site under control since quake
* South Korea calls for more public information
By Yoko Kubota and Yuka Obayashi
TOKYO, Aug 20 Contaminated water with
dangerously high levels of radiation is leaking from a storage
tank at Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, the most
serious setback to the clean up of the worst nuclear accident
since Chernobyl.
The storage tank breach of about 300 tonnes of water is
separate from contaminated water leaks reported in recent weeks,
plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Tuesday.
The latest leak is so contaminated that a person standing
half a metre (1 ft 8 inches) away would, within an hour, receive
a radiation dose five times the average annual global limit for
nuclear workers.
After 10 hours, a worker in that proximity to the leak would
develop radiation sickness with symptoms including nausea and a
drop in white blood cells.
"That is a huge amount of radiation. The situation is
getting worse," said Michiaki Furukawa, who is professor
emeritus at Nagoya University and a nuclear chemist.
The embattled utility Tokyo Electric has struggled to keep
the Fukushima site under control since an earthquake and tsunami
caused three reactor meltdowns in March 2011.
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has classified the
latest leak as a level 1 incident, the second lowest on an
international scale for radiological releases, a spokesman told
Reuters on Tuesday.
It is the first time Japan has issued a so-called INES
rating for Fukushima since the meltdowns. Following the quake
and tsunami, Fukushima was assigned the highest rating of 7,
when it was hit by explosions after a loss of power and cooling.
A Tokyo Electric official said workers who were monitoring
storage tanks appeared to have failed to detect the leak of
water, which pooled up around the tank.
"We failed to discover the leak at an early stage and we
need to review not only the tanks but also our monitoring
system," he said.
Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, said it did not believe
water from the latest leak had reached the Pacific Ocean, about
500 metres (550 yards) away. Nonetheless, continued leaks have
alarmed Japan's neighbours South Korea and China.
CRITICISM
Tepco has been criticised for its failure to prepare for the
disaster and been accused of covering up the extent of the
problems at the plant.
In recent months, the plant has been beset with power
outages and other problems that have led outside experts to
question whether Tepco is qualified to handle the clean up,
which is unprecedented due to the amount of radioactive material
on the site and its coastal location.
The government said this month it will step up its
involvement in the cleanup, following Tepco's admission, after
months of denial, that leaked contaminated water had previously
reached the ocean.
Fukushima Governor Yuhei Sato told an emergency meeting of
prefectural officials on Tuesday it was a "national emergency",
and that the local government would monitor the situation more
strictly and seek additional steps as needed.
Massive amounts of radioactive fluids are accumulating at
the plant as Tepco floods reactor cores via an improvised system
to keep melted uranium fuel rods cool and stable.
The water in the cooling system then flows into basements
and trenches that have been leaking since the disaster.
Highly contaminated excess water is pumped out and stored in
steel tanks on elevated ground away from the reactors. About 400
tonnes of radioactive water a day has been stored at Fukushima.
In order to keep up with the pace of the flow, Tepco has
mostly relied on tanks bolted together with plastic sealing
around the joints. Those tanks are less robust - but quicker to
assemble - than the welded tanks it has started installing.
The latest leak came from the more fragile tank, which Tepco
plans to carry on using, although it is looking at ways to
improve their strength, said Tepco official Masayuki Ono.
A puddle that formed near the leaking tank is emitting a
radiation dose of 100 millisieverts an hour about 50 cm above
the water surface, Ono told reporters at a news briefing
Tepco has also struggled with worker safety. This month, 12
workers decommissioning the plant were found to have been
contaminated by radiation. The utility has not yet identified
what caused those incidents, which only came to its notice when
alarms sounded as the workers prepared to leave the job site.
A South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said Seoul had
asked Japanese officials to explain what they were doing to stop
contaminated water reaching the ocean and fishing grounds.
"They also need to make the information available to the
public, all over the world, given this is the first case in
history where contaminated water from a nuclear plant is flowing
into the ocean at this magnitude," he said.