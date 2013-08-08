* Fukushima leaking 300 tonnes of toxic water a day into
Pacific
* PM Abe orders government to help Tepco contain toxic water
* Admission is latest blow to Tepco's credibility, cleanup
efforts
* Ministry seeking public funds to deal with toxic water
* Tepco wants to freeze earth near plant to block
groundwater flow
By Mari Saito and Antoni Slodkowski
TOKYO, Aug 7 Highly radioactive water from
Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant is pouring out at a
rate of 300 tonnes a day, officials said on Wednesday, as Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe ordered the government to step in and help
in the clean-up.
The revelation amounted to an acknowledgement that plant
operator Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) has yet to
come to grips with the scale of the catastrophe, 2 1/2 years
after the plant was hit by a huge earthquake and tsunami. Tepco
only recently admitted water had leaked at all.
Calling water containment at the Fukushima Daiichi station
an "urgent issue," Abe ordered the government for the first time
to get involved to help struggling Tepco handle the crisis.
The leak from the plant 220 km (130 miles) northeast of
Tokyo is enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool in a week. The
water is spilling into the Pacific Ocean, but it was not
immediately clear how much of a threat it poses.
As early as January this year, Tepco found fish contaminated
with high levels of radiation inside a port at the plant. Local
fishermen and independent researchers had already suspected a
leak of radioactive water, but Tepco denied the claims.
Tetsu Nozaki, the chairman of the Fukushima fisheries
federation said he had only heard of the latest estimates of the
magnitude of the seepage from media reports.
Environmental group Greenpeace said Tepco had "anxiously hid
the leaks" and urged Japan to seek international expertise.
"Greenpeace calls for the Japanese authorities to do all in
their power to solve this situation, and that includes increased
transparancy...and getting international expertise in to help
find solutions," Dr. Rianne Teule of Greenpeace International
said in an e-mailed statement.
Fukushima is on Japan's northeastern coast and faces the
Pacific. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission does not believe
the seepage will have any effect on the West Coast.
"Even 300 tonnes - that's still going to be diluted to an
almost undetectable level before it would get to any U.S.
territory," said Scott Burnell, public information officer for
the commission. "The scale of what's occurring at Fukushima is
nowhere near the scale of the releases we saw during the actual
accident."
In the weeks after the disaster, the government allowed
Tepco to dump tens of thousands of tonnes of contaminated water
into the Pacific in an emergency move.
But the escalation of the crisis raises the risk of an even
longer and more expensive clean-up, already forecast to take
more than 40 years and cost $11 billion.
The admission further dents the credibility of Tepco,
criticised for its failure to prepare for the tsunami and
earthquake, for a confused response to the disaster and for
covering up shortcomings.
"We think that the volume of water (leaking into the
Pacific) is about 300 tonnes a day," said Yushi Yoneyama, an
official with the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, which
oversees energy policy.
Tatsuya Shinkawa, a director in METI's Nuclear Accident
Response Office, told reporters the government believed water
had been leaking for two years, but Yoneyama told Reuters it was
unclear how long the water had been leaking at the current rate.
Shinkawa described the water as "highly" contaminated.
The water is from the area between the crippled reactors and
the ocean, where Tepco has sought to block the flow of
contaminated water by chemically hardening the soil.
Tetsu Nozaki, head of the Fukushima fisheries federation
called for action to end the spillage.
"If the water was indeed leaking out at 300 tonnes a day for
more than two years, the radiation readings should be far
worse," Nozaki told Reuters. "Either way, we have asked Tepco to
stop leaking contaminated water into the ocean."
ABE STEPS IN
Abe ordered his government into action. The contaminated
water was "an urgent issue to deal with", he told reporters
after a meeting of a government task force on the disaster.
"Rather than relying on Tokyo Electric, the government will
take measures," he said after instructing METI Minister
Toshimitsu Motegi to ensure Tepco takes appropriate action.
The prime minister stopped short of pledging funds to
address the issue, but the ministry has requested a budget
allocation, an official told Reuters.
The Nikkei newspaper said the funds would be used to freeze
the soil to keep groundwater out of reactor buildings - a
project estimated to cost up to 40 billion yen ($410 million).
Tepco's handling of the clean-up has complicated Japan's
efforts to restart its 50 nuclear power plants. All but two
remain shut since the disaster because of safety concerns.
That has made Japan dependent on expensive imported fuels.
An official from the newly created nuclear watchdog told
Reuters on Monday that the highly radioactive water seeping into
the ocean from Fukushima was creating an "emergency" that Tepco
was not containing on its own.
Abe on Wednesday asked the regulator's head to "do his best
to find out the cause and come up with effective measures".
Tepco pumps out some 400 tonnes a day of groundwater flowing
from the hills above the nuclear plant into the basements of the
destroyed buildings, which mixes with highly irradiated water
used to cool the fuel that melted down in three reactors.
Tepco is trying to prevent groundwater from reaching the
plant by building a "bypass", but recent spikes of radioactive
elements in sea water prompted the utility to reverse denials
and acknowledge that tainted water is reaching the sea.
Tepco and the industry ministry have been working since May
on a proposal to freeze the soil to prevent groundwater from
leaking into the reactor buildings.
Similar technology is used in subway construction, but Chief
Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the vast scale of
Tepco's attempt was "unprecedented in the world."
The technology was proposed by Kajima Corp,, a
construction company already heavily involved in the clean-up.
Experts say maintaining the ground temperatures for months
or years would be costly. The plan is to freeze a 1.4 km (nearly
one mile) perimeter around the four damaged reactors by drilling
shafts into the ground and pumping coolant through them.
"Right now there are no details (of the project yet).
There's no blueprint, no nothing yet, so there's no way we can
scrutinise it," said Shinji Kinjo, head of the task force set up
by the nuclear regulator to deal with the water issue.