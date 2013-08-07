TOKYO Aug 7 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
is preparing to order the government to strengthen its response
to the buildup and leakage of water at the crippled Fukushima
nuclear reactor after the industry ministry sought budget funds
to address the problems, government officials said on Wednesday.
The moves suggest the government is likely to step in with
public funds to support Tokyo Electric Power Co as it
struggles to contain the worsening situation at the Fukushima
Daiichi plant 220 kilometres (130 miles) northeast of Tokyo.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which regulates
Tepco and other power utilities, has requested an allocation to
help address the water problem, an official told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
Another official said that Abe, at a meeting of a government
task force on the nuclear disaster on Wednesday, would instruct
METI Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to step up the ministry's
response to the Fukushima water problems. This indicates the
government will no longer leave Tepco to struggle alone but will
get directly involved in the attempt to contain the water.
An official from the country's nuclear watchdog told Reuters
on Monday that the highly radioactive water seeping into the
ocean from the plant is creating an "emergency" that Tepco is
not successfully containing on its own.