TOKYO, Sept 2 Tokyo Electric Power Co,
the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, said on
Monday that a patrol of workers had found a new area of high
radiation near tanks used to store contaminated water.
The latest revelation in a statement by Tokyo Electric late
on Monday comes a day before Japan's government is set to
announce new steps to address deep-seated problems in
controlling the spread of radiated water at Fukushima and
criticism that the utility has bungled the response to the worst
nuclear accident since Chernobyl.
Tokyo Electric said it had found a radiation reading above
100 millisieverts per hour on the ground near a water storage
tank. The latest hot spot is in a different area than a storage
tank that was found to have leaked 300 tonnes of radioactive
water in August.
Tokyo Electric said in a statement that there was no sign of
a water leak around the newly discovered area of high radiation.
The utility could not give a precise reading for the level of
radiation since workers were using instruments that only
recorded radiation up to 100 millisieverts.
Japanese nuclear workers are limited to a cumulative
exposure of 100 millisieverts over five years.