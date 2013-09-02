TOKYO, Sept 2 Japan's nuclear regulator
reiterated on Monday that it may have to consider discharging
into the ocean water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant
that contains radiation below regulatory thresholds.
Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) Chairman Shunichi Tanaka
told reporters there was no evidence of new water leaks at
Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, following the
discovery of high radiation levels in recent days.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the Fukushima plant's
operator, is rushing to contain a radioactive water crisis from
the steady accumulation of water used to cool melted fuel rods.