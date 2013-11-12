TOKYO Nov 13 The operator of Japan's crippled
Fukushima nuclear plant will as early as this week begin
removing 400 tonnes of highly irradiated spent fuel in a hugely
delicate and unprecedented operation fraught with risk.
Carefully plucking more than 1,500 brittle and potentially
damaged fuel assemblies from the plant's unstable Reactor No. 4
is expected to take about a year, and will be seen as a test of
Tokyo Electric Power Co's ability to move ahead with
decommissioning the whole facility - a task likely to take
decades and cost tens of billions of dollars.
If the rods - there are 50-70 in each of the assemblies,
which weigh around 300 kg (660 pounds) and are 4.5 metres (15
feet) long - are exposed to air or if they break, huge amounts
of radioactive gases could be released into the atmosphere.
The hazardous removal operation has been likened by Arnie
Gundersen, a veteran U.S. nuclear engineer and director of
Fairewinds Energy Education, to trying to pull cigarettes from a
crushed pack.
When the time comes, extracting spent fuel from the plant's
other reactors, where radiation levels are much higher because
of core meltdowns, will be even more challenging. Reactors No. 1
and No. 3 sustained heavier damage than No. 4 as a result of the
March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that knocked out power and
cooling at the Fukushima station, triggering three meltdowns
that sent a plume of radiation into the air and nearby Pacific
Ocean.
The urgency to clear Reactor No. 4 of the fuel assemblies is
because of the risk in having spent fuel stored at such a height
- some 18 metres above ground level - in a building that has
buckled and tilted and could collapse if another quake strikes.
Also, if the pool housing the fuel assemblies is punctured
and the water drains away, there could be a fire that releases
more radiation than during the 2011 disaster, threatening Tokyo,
some 200 kms (125 miles) to the south.
"Full release from the Unit-4 spent fuel pool, without any
containment or control, could cause by far the most serious
radiological disaster to date," independent consultants Mycle
Schneider and Antony Froggatt wrote in a recent World Nuclear
Industry Status Report.
CHALLENGING TEST
Tokyo Electric, or Tepco, has shored up Reactor No. 4 and
erected a giant steel frame over the top of the building which
lost its roof in the 2011 explosion. It says the building can
withstand shaking similar to the 2011 quake.
The utility has removed the larger debris left from that
explosion from the pool that has been cooling the fuel
assemblies for the past two and a half years. As the water used
to cool the rods has had to be pumped in from the ocean, there
is a risk that some may have corroded from the seawater.
Tepco has already removed two unused fuel assemblies from
the pool in a test operation at Reactor No. 4 last year, but
these rods are less dangerous than the spent bundles. Extracting
spent fuel is a normal part of a nuclear plant's operations, but
there is little normal about Fukushima today.
Widely criticised for a series of missteps in its handling
of the post-disaster clean-up, Tepco says it recognises the
operation will be difficult, but believes it can carry it out
safely. The utility has struggled to stop radioactive water
overflowing from another part of the Fukushima facility, and
experts have questioned whether it should still be in charge of
the clean-up and decommissioning.
Tepco says the assembly removal process will begin around
mid-November, withholding the actual date for what it says are
security reasons.
"I agree with doing Unit 4 first as it may give them some
experience as to how to approach the more difficult jobs at
Units 1-3," said Dale Bridenbaugh, a former General Electric
engineer and manager, who has previously worked at
Japanese nuclear plants including Fukushima Daiichi's Reactor
No. 1. "It will also provide a pathway for use in deciding how
to move the remaining fuel and debris from Units 1-3."
TRUSTING TEPCO
The steel frame that now perches above the damaged reactor
holds the cranes that will pluck the 1,331 used radiated fuel
assemblies, which are packed tightly together, and another 202
unused assemblies also stored in Reactor No. 4's cooling pool.
The cranes and equipment normally used to extract used fuel from
the reactor's core were destroyed in the disaster.
The fuel assemblies are held in a 10 x 12 metre concrete
pool, the base of which is on the fourth storey of the complex.
The assemblies - which contain plutonium, one of the most toxic
substances known - are under 7 metres of water.
"They must be handled one by one, very carefully," Shunichi
Tanaka, the chairman of Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority,
said after approving the operation recently.
The assemblies must first be pulled from their storage racks
and individually placed in a heavy steel chamber - kept all the
while under water to prevent overheating. The chamber, which
weighs around 90 tonnes when filled and shields the radiation
pulsating from the rods, is then removed from the pool, lowered
to ground level and transported by trailer to a common storage
pool in an undamaged building about 100 metres away.
Teams of six will operate in 2-hour shifts, with as many as
three rotations each day, manually guiding and operating the
cranes that will transfer the rods, Tepco said.
Spokesman Yoshikazu Nagai said Tepco will carry out a test
operation for moving the heavy chamber later on Wednesday.
"A lot of debris fell into the fuel pool as a result of the
March 2011 hydrogen explosion. The large pieces of debris have
been removed," Takashi Hara, a Tepco employee in charge of the
fuel removal, told reporters during a recent plant tour. "If,
for some reason, the water levels drop, the fuel would quickly
heat up," he added.
The operation to remove all the fuel would normally take
about 100 days, and Tepco initially planned to take two years
before halving that timeframe in recognition of the urgency.
"We are all worried ... Every day we read news about the
plant, and we are aware of their plans to remove the spent fuel
rods," said Ichiro Kazawa, 61, a former real estate manager from
the nearby town of Hirono. He lost his home to the tsunami and
now lives in temporary housing.
"Everybody's concerned and just hoping there will be no
major accidents. No one here trusts Tokyo Electric."
