TOKYO Nov 21 The operator of Japan's wrecked
Fukushima nuclear plant completed on Thursday the removal of the
first fuel rods from a cooling pool high up in a badly damaged
reactor building, a rare success in the often fraught battle to
control the site.
The batch of 22 unused fuel assemblies, which each contain
50-70 of the fuel rods, was transferred by a trailer to a safer
storage pool, the last day of a four-day operation, Tokyo
Electric Power Co, or Tepco, said in a statement.
The company must carefully pluck more than 1,500 brittle and
potentially damaged assemblies from the unstable reactor No.4.,
the early stages of a decommissioning process following the 2011
earthquake and tsunami that wrecked the site.
Tepco estimates removing the damaged assemblies from reactor
No.4 alone will take a year. Some experts say that timeline is
ambitious.
Still, it is an urgent operation. They are being stored 18
metres (59 feet) above ground level in a building that has
buckled and tilted and could collapse if another quake strikes.
Carefully plucking the damaged fuel assemblies from the
reactor building is being seen as a test of Tepco's ability to
move ahead with decommissioning the whole facility - a task
likely to cost tens of billions of dollars and take decades.
The removal has to be conducted under water. If the rods are
exposed to air or if they break, huge amounts of radioactive
gases could be released into the atmosphere. Each assembly
weighs around 300 kg (660 pounds) and is 4.5 metres (15 feet)
long.
The hazardous removal operation has been likened by Arnie
Gundersen, a veteran U.S. nuclear engineer and director of
Fairewinds Energy Education, to trying to pull cigarettes from a
crushed pack.
Tepco started the operation on Monday, slowly pulling the
assemblies out of the submerged racks by crane, before
transferring them to a heavy steel cask, designed to shield
workers from radiation during the operation. The cask was
transported to a building housing the station's common pool,
which Tepco says wasn't damaged in the quake or tsunami, where
they will be deposited.
Tepco will review the process before starting the removal of
the next batch, it said in a statement.
Extracting spent fuel from the plant's other reactors, where
radiation levels are much higher because of core meltdowns, will
be even more challenging.
Tepco has floundered for more than two and half years with
rising levels of contaminated water that comes from its
jerry-rigged cooling system for the melted reactor cores, power
failures and water leaks that have led the government to step in
an take a more active role.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Neil Fullick)