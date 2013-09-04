* Latest readings as high as 2,200 millisieverts
* High enough to kill unprotected person within hours
* Not related to Wednesday's 6.9 magnitude earthquake
By Aaron Sheldrick and Mari Saito
TOKYO, Sept 4 Radiation readings around tanks
holding contaminated water at the crippled Fukushima nuclear
plant have spiked by more than a fifth to their highest levels,
Japan's nuclear regulator said, heightening concerns about the
clean-up of the worst atomic disaster in almost three decades.
Radiation hotspots have spread to three holding areas for
hundreds of hastily built tanks storing water contaminated by
being flushed over three reactors that melted down at the
Fukushima Daiichi plant in March 2011.
The rising radiation levels and leaks at the plant have
prompted international alarm, and the Japanese government said
on Tuesday it would step in with almost $500 million of funding
to fix the growing levels of contaminated water at the plant.
Readings just above the ground near a set of tanks at the
plant showed radiation as high as 2,200 millisieverts (mSv), the
Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) said on Wednesday. The
previous high in areas holding the tanks was the 1,800 mSv
recorded on Saturday.
Both levels would be enough to kill an unprotected person
within hours. The NRA has said the recently discovered hotspots
are highly concentrated and easily shielded.
The tanks sit on a hill above the Pacific Ocean at the
Fukushima plant, which was devastated by a massive earthquake
and tsunami in March 2011, triggering the worst nuclear crisis
since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier.
"TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE"
The plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co, or
Tepco, said last month water from one the tanks was leaking.
Another small leak was found later and the rising number of
areas of concentrated radiation are raising concerns of further
leaks.
The NRA later raised the severity of the initial leak from a
level 1 "anomaly" to a level 3 "serious incident" on an
international scale of 1-7 for radiation releases.
"There's a strong possibility these tanks also leaked, or
had leaked previously," said Hiroaki Koide, Assistant Professor
at Kyoto University Research Reactor Institute. "We have to
worry about the impact on nearby groundwater...These tanks are
not sturdy and have been a problem since they were constructed
two years ago."
It's also possible the radiation readings are increasing
because of more frequent monitoring and inspections by Tepco
employees, indicating the hotspots and leaks have been there for
some time, Koide said.
"The government has finally said they will be involved in
this problem but they are still not going to be fully involved
in the decommission," he said. "It is too little, too late."
URANIUM ROD MELTDOWNS
The disaster created fuel-rod meltdowns at three reactors,
radioactive contamination of the air, sea and food and resulted
in the evacuation of 160,000 people in the area, north of Tokyo.
The peak release of radiation in the sea around Fukushima
came about a month after the earthquake and tsunami. Ocean
currents have since dispersed the plume and sent the diluted
radiation in a slow drift towards the West Coast of the United
States, studies have shown. The amount of radiation expected to
reach Canadian and U.S. coastal waters in the years ahead is
projected to be well within safety limits for drinking water as
it will have been greatly diluted.
The closest towns to the stricken plant remain deserted and
off-limits to the public, although some former residents have
started to return to their homes, some of which are less than 20
kms away, as decontamination work progresses.
Tepco is storing enough contaminated water to fill more than
130 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The water becomes contaminated
as it is flushed over the melted uranium fuel rods to keep them
cool. The government has ordered Tepco to transfer all the water
held in around 310 weaker, bolted tanks to more reliable welded
tanks at the Fukushima site. Tepco said there are around 620
welded tanks, but these take longer to build, and an NRA
official has said some of these, too, might not be safe as they
are lined up on the ground rather than on a concrete foundation.
Japan's biggest utility has been criticised for a series of
mishaps including its admission, after repeated denials, that
contaminated water was flowing into the Pacific from another
area of the plant. That was followed by the leaks from
above-ground tanks.
The latest radiation readings at the plant were taken on
Tuesday and were not related to a 6.9 magnitude earthquake off
southern Japan earlier on Wednesday.