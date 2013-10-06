TOKYO Oct 7 Its stock price has nearly trebled
this year, its near-term debt trades at par, banks have extended
credit, and an enterprise value of $83 billion - a rough guide
to how much it could cost to buy - makes it Asia's biggest
listed electricity utility.
Yet Tokyo Electric Power, or Tepco, has lost $27
billion since the 2011 disaster at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
plant, and faces massive liabilities as it decommissions the
facility, compensates tens of thousands of residents forced to
evacuate, and pays for decontamination of an area nearly the
size of Connecticut.
Creditors, led by Japan's top banks, have agreed to provide
Tepco with $5.9 billion - rolling over existing loans and
putting in new financing - and the company has
applied to restart its 7-reactor Kashiwazaki Kariwa facility,
the world's biggest nuclear plant, saying a restart would save
it $1 billion a month in fuel costs.
All of which has prompted Tepco, which supplies electricity
to 29 million homes and businesses in and around Tokyo, to say
it could make a profit this financial year.
"It's all kabuki," said Tom O'Sullivan, founder of
independent energy consultancy Mathyos Japan, using a Japanese
term to portray political posturing. "Tepco still faces
significant problems."
"You have the trade minister ... saying the utility is fine.
You have Tepco's president ... applying for restarts, and you
have banks falling in line to roll over loans. It's very much an
orchestrated presentation."
Tepco is expected to lose 21 billion yen ($216 million) at
an operating level in the year to end-March, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates, which places greater
emphasis on top-rated analysts' forecasts. But, at a net level,
Tepco - which was nationalised last year - is seen posting a 409
billion yen profit, boosted by booking as one-off gains funds
provided by a state-backed entity for compensating evacuees.
"The timing of the Kashiwazaki Kariwa restart is unclear, so
even if we are not able to restart it in fiscal 2013, we will
take all possible measures, including emergency financial
measures, that would defer costs, allowing us to make a profit,"
Tepco said in response to Reuters queries for this article.
BLUE-CHIP DUMP
Investors dumped Tepco from among Japan's blue-chip stocks
after its inept response to the earthquake and tsunami disaster,
and the utility has since lurched from crisis to crisis,
struggling to contain hundreds of thousands of tonnes of
irradiated water held at the Fukushima plant.
The company's debts are almost five times its equity - a
ratio more than double that of Chubu Electric Power,
which services an area near Tokyo that is home to manufacturers
including Toyota Motor Corp.
Japan has given Tepco a 5 trillion yen credit line for
compensating 160,000 evacuees and damaged businesses, but Tepco
has already said that's not enough. The Japan Center for
Economic Research, an independent think-tank, reckons total
decontamination costs could be at least $100 billion.
"The biggest challenge in the Tepco situation is that the
total liabilities are unknown," said CV Ramachandran, Hong
Kong-based head of Asia business for restructuring specialist
AlixPartners. "Estimates vary widely and the latest water
leakage issues are likely to further increase liabilities."
Tepco said last week that a tank holding contaminated water
at Fukushima overflowed and likely spilled into the Pacific
Ocean, the second such breach in less than two months.
While the big banks managed to corral reluctant smaller
lenders into Tepco's refinancing, lenders still have
reservations about just how viable the utility is.
"There remain lingering problems. We don't know what kind of
company Tokyo Electric is going to be, and ... whether we should
continue lending to them," said a senior executive at one of
Japan's big three banks, who didn't want to be named due to the
sensitivity of the issue. "Can we keep lending money when we
can't see this company's future?"
Makoto Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset Management, said Tepco
shares are too risky for institutions, and are only traded by
speculators and hedge funds. "From a fundamental or balance
sheet standpoint, there's absolutely no reason to buy Tepco
shares."
ASSET MARKDOWN
Tepco may soon have to mark down some of its stated assets
as liabilities.
After touring Fukushima last month, Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe told Tepco President Naomi Hirose to scrap two undamaged
reactors on the site and allocate another $10 billion to the
clean-up, on top of $10 billion already put aside. Hirose said
he would decide on the reactors by the year-end - by which time
new accounting rules will be in place.
Previously, any decision to decommission meant Tepco had to
write-off the value of the reactor in the same financial year.
The new rules allow utilities to spread those write-offs over 10
years, and pass on some of the cost to ratepayers.
Industry Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has also indicated that
Fukushima Daini, a four-reactor facility 10 kms south of the
wrecked Daiichi plant, may need to be dismantled.
Tepco books the Daiichi No.5 and No.6 reactors and all four
Daini reactors - none of which have generated any power since
2011 - among nuclear-related fixed assets worth 745.5 billion
yen. The utility does not give a detailed breakdown of its
nuclear assets, but the ministry estimates Daini's book value at
122 billion yen, while the two undamaged Daiichi reactors are
reckoned to be worth 200 billion yen.
The head of the Nuclear Regulation Authority has warned
Tepco may face a tougher assessment for its Kashiwazaki Kariwa
restart given its patchy safety record at Fukushima. The
regulator will also look closely at Tepco's finances.
DEBT INSURANCE
The cost to protect 10 million yen of Tepco debt for 5 years
has dropped to around 350,000 yen from nearly 2
million yen six months after the disaster - offering some relief
to debt investors holding over 4 trillion yen of Tepco bonds.
That confidence is reflected in Tepco's near-term bond
prices, with bonds due in December, and all those
maturing in 2014, trading around par, implying investors believe
they will be repaid their principal in full. But longer-dated
Tepco bonds still show a significant discount to their face
value, with 2040 bonds trading at 70 cents on the
dollar, up from around 50 cents two years ago.
"There's no legal background to any government support so we
have to say there is some (default) risk," said a Tokyo-based
credit analyst with a European bank, who didn't want to be named
as she is not authorised to speak to the media. "People are
still not so comfortable on the credit. The financial
performance and balance sheet are not very strong."
COST-CUTTING
To free up money to respond to the immediate contamination
and clean-up problems, Tepco is to strip out another 1 trillion
yen from its costs over the next decade - on top of more than
3.4 trillion yen in cuts it promised earlier by fiscal 2021.
The utility has said it will sell more than 700 billion yen
in assets by end-March. It has already shed over 900 properties
since 2011, including a corporate headquarters building in
Ginza, Tokyo's upmarket shopping district.
The cost-cutting is doing little to bolster morale among
Tepco's 37,000 workers - a workforce that has been vilified in
Japan. A job at Tepco used to be among the most prestigious and
well-paid in Japan, but staff are now harangued by protesters
with megaphones when they exit the firm's Tokyo headquarters.
Since the 2011 disaster, managers have seen their pay cut by
a quarter, and many salaried employees are now paid a fifth less
than then - and more than 1,400 workers have left.
"They are having an incredibly difficult time retaining
staff, especially those in the planning division at headquarters
who are in charge of mapping out the accident response at
Fukushima," said a Tokyo-based analyst, who didn't want to be
named as he is not authorised to speak to the media. "Many of
its best employees are headhunted by other utilities."
"ZOMBIE" COMPANY
Tepco should be focused on the immediate containment and
clean-up work at Fukushima rather than cutting costs to meet a
profit target, said O'Sullivan, a former investment banker.
"It's troubling that this organisation is talking about 2021
when what they need to be focused on is the next 2-3 years."
While Tepco's bankruptcy looks to have been taken off the
table as an option, there are calls for the government to take
over the Fukushima clean-up project through a national
"decommission agency". Another idea in circulation is to split
Tepco in two, with one spin-off taking charge of the clean-up
and the other taking control of its working power stations.
"The best option is to separate the company and have Tepco
concentrate on what it's good at: simply generating power for
the region," said Penn Bowers, a CLSA research analyst in Tokyo.
"It seems they're OK with a zombie company for now because
there's no better alternative."