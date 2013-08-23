Hirono, Japan Aug 23 The operator of the
wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant failed to properly monitor
storages tanks holding dangerously contaminated water that have
sprung leaks and are a source of international concern, the
country's nuclear regulator said on Friday.
Tokyo Electric Power Co. also failed to keep
records of inspections of the tanks, Nuclear Regulation
Authority member Toyoshi Fuketa, told a press briefing in Hirono
village, after a visit to the nearby Fukushima Daiichi station.
Japan's nuclear crisis this week escalated to its worst
level since a massive earthquake and tsunami crippled the
Fukushima plant more than two years ago, with Tokyo Electric
saying a tank holding highly contaminated water leaked 300
tonnes of fluids. It was the fifth and most serious breach of
the same type of tank.
The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on
Wednesday it viewed the situation at Fukushima "seriously" and
was ready to help if called upon, while nearby China said it was
"shocked" to hear contaminated water was still leaking from the
plant, and urged Japan to provide information "in a timely,
thorough and accurate way".