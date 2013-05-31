* U.N. scientists draft report on Fukushima fallout
VIENNA, May 31 The evacuation of tens of
thousands of people helped prevent rising cancer rates and other
health problems after Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster, the
world's worst in 25 years, U.N. scientists said on Friday.
Radiation exposure following the reactor meltdowns more than
two years ago did not cause any immediate health effects, the
United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic
Radiation (UNSCEAR) said after its annual meeting.
That would be in contrast to Chernobyl, the 1986 Soviet
reactor explosion which sent radioactive dust across much of
Europe and is believed to have caused thyroid cancer in some
children.
A magnitude 9 earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011,
killed nearly 19,000 people and devastated the Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant, spewing radiation and forcing about 160,000
people to flee their homes.
Actions to protect inhabitants in the area, including
evacuation and sheltering, significantly reduced the exposure to
radioactive substances, the scientific body said after the
session to prepare a report for the U.N. General Assembly.
"These measures reduced the potential exposure by up to a
factor of 10," said senior UNSCEAR member Wolfgang Weiss.
"If that had not been the case, we might have seen the
cancer rates rising and other health problems emerging over the
next several decades," he said in a statement.
Weiss, who chairs work on UNSCEAR's Fukushima report, told
reporters that dose levels were "so low that we don't expect to
see any increase in cancer in the future in the population".
UNSCEAR's findings appeared to differ somewhat from a World
Health Organisation (WHO) report published in February which
said people in the area worst affected have a slightly higher
risk of developing certain cancers.
NO RADIATION-RELATED DEATHS
Weiss suggested the UNSCEAR study, carried out by 80 experts
and with the involvement of five international organisations
including the United Nations health agency, was based on
information covering a longer period after the accident.
UNSCEAR's 27 member states scrutinised the draft during this
week's session in Vienna, it said, adding it would be the most
comprehensive scientific analysis of the issue so far.
While a few received very high doses, no radiation-related
deaths or acute effects were observed among nearly 25,000
workers - including employees of the operator Tokyo Electric
Power Co - involved at the accident site, it said.
Highlighting the differences between Chernobyl and
Fukushima, Weiss said people close to the then Soviet plant
were exposed to radioactive iodine that contaminated milk.
The thyroid - a gland in the neck that produces hormones
that regulate vital body functions - is the most exposed organ
as radioactive iodine concentrates there. Children are deemed
especially vulnerable.
"In Chernobyl, many children used milk which had high iodine
concentrations, resulting in high thyroid doses, resulting in an
increase of thyroid cancer," Weiss said, adding that the doses
in Japan were "much, much lower".
In Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, the countries most affected
by Chernobyl, more than 6,000 cases of thyroid cancer had been
reported by 2005 in children and adolescents who were exposed at
the time of the accident, UNSCEAR says on its web site.
"Many of those cancers were most likely caused by radiation
exposures shortly after the accident," it adds.
