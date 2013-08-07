Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TOKYO Aug 7 Japan's government believes radiation-contaminated water has been leaking into the Pacific Ocean from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant for the past two years, an industry ministry official told reporters on Wednesday.
Earlier, the official said an estimated 300 tonnes of contaminated water was leaking into the ocean per day from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Also on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to step up government efforts to stem the leaking of radioactive water.
Abe ordered the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry to urgently deal with the situation and ensure the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co, takes appropriate action to deal with the cleanup, which is expected to take more than 40 years and cost $11 billion.
The plant was severely damaged in an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* Traders concerned about China credit availability for metals
JOHANNESBURG, March 10 South African taxi drivers on Friday blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport, holding up thousands of travellers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.