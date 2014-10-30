Oct 30 Japan's Government Pension Investment
Fund is expected to announce an increase its holdings of
domestic and foreign stocks to 25 percent each, the Nikkei
newspaper reported on Thursday.
The $1.2 trillion GPIF public pension fund, considered a
bellwether for other Japanese institutional investors, said it
would cut its weighting of Japanese government bond funds to 35
percent from the current level of about 60 percent, and boost
its holdings of both domestic and foreign equities, thereby
allocating 50 percent of its portfolio to equities, according to
Nikkei.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pressed the GPIF to invest
more in risk assets to meet the needs of Japan's aging
population.
