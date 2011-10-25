* Global EM funds see inflows; outflows form China, India funds

* Indonesian equities funds draw strong demand over past year

* Nomura Asset launching emerging market sovereign bond funds

* Sumitomo Trust Asset wants to offer its Asean fund to retail

By Chikafumi Hodo and Nishant Kumar

TOKYO/HONG KONG, Oct 25 Cash-rich Japanese retail investors are steadily diversifying their emerging-markets exposure to ASEAN nations from hot favourites China and India as the world's fastest-growing major economies moderate.

Armed with roughly $15 trillion in personal assets, they are pouring money into funds with flexibility to invest across global emerging markets, Indonesia and other ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, given the region's solid long-term growth prospects.

Japanese investors pulled out an estimated $366 million from stock funds dedicated to popular India, China and Brazil in September, increasing net outflows from them to $7.4 billion in the last one year, data from fund tracker Lipper showed.

In contrast, they invested $624 million in September in global emerging market equity funds, or about a tenth of the total assets of such funds, cutting the net outflows from them in the last 12 months to just over $300 million.

Japanese retail investors have poured an estimated $478 million into Indonesian mutual funds over the last one year, making it the most popular single-country equity fund category in Asia's biggest mutual fund market.

Asset management firms such as Sumitomo Trust Asset Management are responding by launching mutual funds that focus on ASEAN, Japanese fund industry sources said.

"Japanese investors are keen to hold Indonesian funds due to the country's bright economic prospects, backed by strong domestic-led demand," said Namie Katayama, product marketing manager at PCA Asset Management.

"After investing in countries like China, India and Brazil, investors believe that the Indonesian economy has potential in the long run with its wide range of commodities such as coal and palm oil," Katayama said.

China's economic expansion slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace in more than two years. Gross domestic product grew 9.1 percent from a year earlier, the third consecutive quarterly slowdown in growth.

And for the quarter ended June, India's economy grew at 7.7 percent, its weakest pace in six quarters.

BIG BENEFICIARIES

Emerging market mutual funds have been drawing fresh investments from Japanese investors keen to diversify away from the slower economic growth in developed countries and European markets that are fighting a debt crisis.

"Investors are very cautious about taking on risk, mainly due to the debt problems in Europe and fears over a U.S. economic slowdown, but investors want to pour funds into ASEAN nations due to their convincing long-term growth prospects," said Takashi Kawabata, an economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"General fund inflows from Japan into Indonesia and ASEAN countries will continue over the medium and long term."

Pictet Emerging Income Equity Fund , the biggest beneficiary among global emerging market equity funds based in Japan, has seen estimated net inflows of $678 million in the last 12 months, boosting assets to $729 million at the end of September, Lipper data showed.

The PCA Indonesia Equity Open fund has seen net inflows of $472 million in the past one year, according to Lipper, making it the most popular single-country equity fund outside Japan.

The fund has seen outflows recently, but Katayama said investors were returning to buy on dips.

Indonesian shares are off their one-year low after the country's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 6.50 percent last week.

FUNDS IN PIPELINE

The Nikko GS Growth Markets fund received heavy inflows of about $600 million, estimates Lipper, after it was launched in late September, highlighting strong demand for emerging market funds.

Nikko Ashmore Emerging Markets Tri-Asset F , MitsubishiUFJ Emerging Country Bond and Daiwa SB Emerging Bond were among the other beneficiaries of Japanese investor interest in the area.

More emerging-country-focused funds are expected to be offered, with Nomura Asset Management scheduled to launch an emerging market sovereign bond mutual fund on Oct. 26.

In September, STB Asset Management, the fund management arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding , launched a privately placed bond mutual fund that allocates 50 percent of funds to Indonesia and 30 percent to Australia, with the rest invested in the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore.

STB Asset is also planning to market the fund to Japanese retail investors before the end of the financial year in March 2012, aiming to boost its assets eventually to about 5 billion to 10 billion yen, said Genzo Kimura, a fund manager at the asset management company.

"Interest rates are still low in ASEAN countries relative to countries like Brazil, but fiscal conditions are very healthy and they hold current account surpluses as well. The growth potential is very strong in the region," Kimura said.

"In addition, ASEAN countries have very strong links to Japan, since many Japanese manufacturers have production facilities there," he said.

Japanese investors want to diversify further in emerging markets after becoming heavily exposed to Brazil's currency, equities and bonds over the past two years.

Investors need to think of alternatives as developed countries are struggling, while ASEAN countries have more clear growth outlook, analysts said.

"We acknowledge that huge amount of money from Japanese retails are concentrated in Brazil. We think that the next important destination will be Indonesia," said Kenji Yamamoto, head of marketing and planning at HSBC Global Asset Management.

"Investors are gradually shifting into Indonesia. Interest is especially growing from distribution channel of Japanese regional banks," Yamamoto said. ($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)