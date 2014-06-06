(Fixes garbled text in first paragraph)

TOKYO, June 6 Tokyo Governor Yoichi Masuzoe said on Friday that developing a casino in the capital was not a priority and that there had not been enough debate on money laundering and other potential problems that could arise should casinos be legalised in Japan.

Masuzoe made the comments in response to a question about his views on casinos at a press briefing in Tokyo.

The comments come as Japanese lawmakers prepare to start debating a bill towards legalising casinos in the world's third-largest economy as early as next week. (Reporting by Emi Emoto, writing by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Gallagher)