TOKYO, Sept 28 Unlisted Japanese power start-up
Nihon Techno Co will build a gas-fired power plant next to Tokyo
Bay with capacity of a little more than 100 megawatts for about
10 billion yen ($130 million), a company official said on
Wednesday.
The firm will start construction of the plant, in Chiba
prefecture, east of Tokyo, this autumn, and will begin
operations at around 50 MW in July 2012, shifting to full
capacity in August 2012, the official added.
The new plant will help the firm secure stable power
supplies for its 5,000 commercial customers, including
factories, at a time when the nation is faced with power
shortages due to the protracted shutdown of many nuclear
reactors after the Fukushima atomic crisis, he said.
($1 = 76.655 Japanese Yen)
