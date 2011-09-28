TOKYO, Sept 28 Unlisted Japanese power start-up Nihon Techno Co will build a gas-fired power plant next to Tokyo Bay with capacity of a little more than 100 megawatts for about 10 billion yen ($130 million), a company official said on Wednesday.

The firm will start construction of the plant, in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, this autumn, and will begin operations at around 50 MW in July 2012, shifting to full capacity in August 2012, the official added.

The new plant will help the firm secure stable power supplies for its 5,000 commercial customers, including factories, at a time when the nation is faced with power shortages due to the protracted shutdown of many nuclear reactors after the Fukushima atomic crisis, he said. ($1 = 76.655 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)