TOKYO Oct 27 The Japan Gas Association announced an ambitious target on Thursday for boosting gas usage, including ramping up cogeneration units sixfold by 2030, eyeing a 74 percent jump in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports by the nation's gas distributors.

Association chairman Mitsunori Torihara, who is also chairman of Tokyo Gas Co Ltd , said it would be possible to increase cogeneration units, which produce electricity and usable heat from a source such as a power generator, sufficient to generate power amounting to 30,000 megawatts by 2030, up from 4,600 MW now, enough to supply 10-20 percent of Japan's power demand.

The announcement comes at a time when utilities have been struggling to ensure stable supplies ahead of the winter demand peak as fears about the safety of nuclear power due to the Fukushima crisis have led the government to impose stricter regulations, including stress tests, before reactors shut for maintenance can be restarted.

The gas industry also came up with other measures, including doubling the number of gas-burning air conditioners, raising the installation of house-hold fuel cells to 5 million units and introducing half a million natural gas vehicles (NGVs).

If those measures were realised, the gas industry including Tokyo Gas and Osaka Gas would expect to import around 40 million tonnes of LNG a year, up from 23 million tonnes imported in the year ended in March, an association official told Reuters.

Torihara also said Japanese power utilities and gas distributors should cooperate in procuring LNG in future, seeking to have a bigger voice on LNG projects at a time when the nation has been paying one of steepest prices in the world market. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)