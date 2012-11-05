TOKYO Nov 5 Tokyo Gas Co, Japan
Petroleum Exploration Co and Nippon Steel & Sumikin
Engineering Co are considering a plan to build a natural gas
pipeline from Russia's Sakhalin island, to meet Japan's
increasing need for the fuel after the Fukushima nuclear
disaster, the Asahi newspaper reported.
The firms completed a feasibility study for a 1,400-km
(840-mile) pipeline from the island north of Japan, which is
estimated to cost between 300 billion ($3.73 billion) and 400
billion yen, the Asahi said, citing unidentified sources.
Construction would take five to seven years if approved, the
paper said.
Japanese power companies drove up prices of liquefied
natural gas this year as they scoured the world for fuel to run
power stations, with all but two of the country's nuclear
reactors shut down after the Fukushima disaster last March.
"We consider it important to diversify feedstock procurement
sources, and, as part of looking at possible supplies, we, along
with Japan Petroleum Exploration and Nippon Steel & Sumikin
Engineering, held a study session," a Tokyo Gas spokesman said,
adding that no formal decision had been made.
He declined to give details of the studies, including the
price tag, other than to say the companies had compared the
costs of importing natural gas by pipeline with bringing it in
by tanker in the form of LNG.
The Japanese government is placing priority on getting LNG
from a terminal being planned in the Russian port of
Vladivostok, which lies to the west of Japan, the Asahi said.
($1=80.5300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Clarence Fernandez)