March 11 Japan's cabinet has approved a bill to open up its power and natural gas markets, a move aimed at allowing private and foreign firms to invest in one of the world's biggest domestic energy markets worth 10.5 trillion yen ($87.76 billion) a year.

The country's parliament, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party has a strong majority, is expected to pass the laws this year to increase competition in the restricted power and city gas sector by 2017.

The envisaged steps, which are part of Abe's "Third-Arrow" reform programme, come after the 2011 tsunami and Fukushima nuclear crisis left some regions with power shortages despite ample supplies elsewhere.

Following is a summary of the proposed steps, with the first two already approved by parliament.

1) Power sector

Step 1: April 2015 - To create a national grid government institution that monitors the supply/demand balance and can instruct utilities to supply more power or acquire power from other producers when supplies are tight.

Step 2: April 2016 - To liberalise the 8.1 trillion yen a year retail power market to open competition. This is the last restricted area that is currently accessible to the regional power monopolies.

Step 3: April 2020 - To strip off the transmission and distribution businesses of nine big regional monopolies and Electric Power Development Co into legally separate firms.

This will allow major utilities and new entrants to pay the same fees for using the transmission/distribution networks.

2) City gas sector

Step 1: Sometime in 2017 - To liberalise the 2.4 trillion yen ($20 billion) a year city gas market for retail customers, fully liberalising the sector.

Step 2: April 2022 - To spin off pipeline networks owned by top three city gas suppliers (Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas and Toho Gas ) into legally separate businesses to secure open access to new-entrants.

The three firms own 52 percent of the nation's gas pipelines and meet 63 percent of city gas demand. ($1 = 119.6500 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Ed Davies)