TOKYO Dec 13 Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corp has signed a deal with BG Group to sell gas from a coal-bed methane block in Australia over 20 years from 2014 to BG Group's liquefied natural gas project (LNG) for export, it said on Tuesday.

Toyota Tsusho did not disclose the quantity of gas on offer.

BG Group is the Japanese company's partner in the ATP651P coal-bed methane block, which it expects will provide more than 10 percent of the gas supply for the early stages of the Queensland Curtis LNG project.

Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power Co is already among long-term LNG buyers from the 8.5 million tonnes per annum LNG project as Japan needs more gas given uncertainty over nuclear power generation since the Fukushima crisis.

The Nagoya-based trading firm said it had decided to spend 300 million Australian dollars ($302 million), including the equity price, to develop the block.

In 2010, Toyota Tsusho obtained a 25 percent stake in the block for A$98.5 million. BG, the operator, holds the remaining 75 percent. ($1 = 0.9914 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Anthony Barker)