* Major LNG importers have joined to form a buyers' club
* Shell, Woodside now willing to drop future destination
clauses
* Amid ballooning oversupply, LNG markets undergo big
changes
* Market participants expect rising spot LNG trading
By Mark Tay and Yuka Obayashi
CHIBA, Japan, April 4 Major producers of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) such as Woodside and Shell are
softening up on years of resistance to granting buyers more
flexible term contracts, potentially opening the door to a more
actively traded market for the commodity.
LNG executives, traders and dealmakers are gathering in
Chiba, just outside Tokyo, for an industry conference this week.
Top of the agenda has been the increased push from LNG importers
wanting more flexibility over what they are allowed to do with
supplies they buy under decades-long contracts.
The pressure from buyers culminated in March when the
world's biggest importers in Japan, South Korea and China agreed
to form a club to focus on forcing producers to drop so-called
destination clauses, which prohibit them from selling imported
LNG to third parties.
In Japan this week, major LNG producers have started showing
a willingness to compromise.
"There is room to negotiate flexibility in new contracts,"
said Peter Coleman, chief executive of Australian energy major
Woodside Petroleum, an owner and operator of several
LNG export plants who is also developing more sites.
Following the announcement of the buyers' club by Japan's
JERA, Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) and China National
Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), Woodside was the first
major producer to signal future openness to more flexible
supplies.
In Japan this week, Royal Dutch Shell's director of
integrated gas and new energies, Maarten Wetselaar, also said
destination clauses in LNG contracts were "not really crucial".
This is a significant move from Shell, the world's biggest
listed producer of LNG, because smaller suppliers are likely now
to show their own willingness to offer greater flexibility for
fear of losing customers.
CHANGING MARKET
Japan, the world's biggest importer of LNG, is also in the
midst of liberalizing its power and gas markets.
That means the country's utilities openly compete for
customers, and that they need to be more flexible with their
fuel imports instead of being tied to fixed long-term contracts
under which they receive a set volume each month.
What makes this flexibility and liberalization an option is
that the biggest ever flood of new supply is hitting the market,
with large new volumes coming this year from Australia and the
United States, and new future production expected from Qatar,
Russia, Mozambique and potentially Canada.
Although LNG demand growth is also rising, production far
outpaces consumption, contributing to a more than 70 percent
fall in spot LNG prices LNG-AS since 2014 to under $6 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu).
These excess supplies are also increasingly being sold
freely in the emerging Asian spot LNG market, putting further
pressure on sellers.
In preparation of a more liquid market, commodity trading
house Trafigura on Tuesday launched an initiative encouraging
the adoption of a standard master sales and purchase agreement
(MSPA) for the LNG industry, something that's well established
in other commodities such as oil.
"LNG ... lacks standard terms and conditions which has
created ... a lack of transparency and barriers to new entrants
that would help increase liquidity in the industry," said Hadi
Hallouche, head of LNG for Trafigura.
(Reporting by Mark Tay and Yuka Obayashi, with additional
reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Writing by Henning Gloystein;
Editing by Tom Hogue)