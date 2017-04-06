By Aaron Sheldrick
CHIBA, Japan, April 6 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has
begun talks with potential buyers on new contracts for gas
supplies from its first three production units at its liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminal, a senior official from the African
company told Reuters.
Contracts for gas supplies from Trains 1, 2 and 3 - which
together produce 9 million tonnes of LNG a year - are being
discussed, said the official who requested anonymity. He was
attending the Gastech trade conference in Chiba outside Tokyo.
"Trains 1-3 are coming back to the market as they are out of
contract by 2022. We started to remarket today," he told Reuters
late on Wednesday at the conference. The units that freeze
natural gas into liquid form for export on ships are known as
trains in the industry.
Initial responses from buyers have been positive, he said.
"There are some who are guaranteed to buy," the official
said, though he provided no further details.
Nigeria LNG is a venture between state-owned Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Royal Dutch Shell
, Total and Eni.
Its Bonny Island LNG plant on Nigeria's southern coast has
six trains with a total capacity of 22 million tonnes a year.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue)