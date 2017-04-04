US STOCKS-Wall Street stumbles as tech slide deepens
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
CHIBA, April 4 The liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry will face a shortfall in supply in about five years because low prices have kept producers from making new investments in production, Total SA Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday.
"Today we are facing global overcapacity that is putting pressure on prices," Pouyanne said at a gas industry conference in Chiba, Japan.
As a result, "the industry is entering a period of reduced investments … this could result in a lack of supply in five years," he said.
"We must carry on investing for the future," he said. (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing By Tom Hogue)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.28 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Says awarded research grant from U.S. Department of Energy to develop a reference design for an exascale supercomputer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.