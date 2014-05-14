TOKYO May 14 He's dark and lumbering, crashing
through cities and destroying them with swipes of his massive
tail and blasts of radioactive breath. Godzilla is back on the
rampage, roaring and stomping, for the first time in ten years.
But the much-anticipated return of Japan's most famous and
beloved monster, 60 years and 28 movies after he first rose from
the depths following a hydrogen bomb test, has been filmed not
in the land of his birth but in the United States - and analysts
say there is a chance he may never go back to his homeland.
For in the wake of the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25
years, when a tsunami tore through the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
plant and touched off meltdowns that spewed radiation over a
wide swathe of countryside, Godzilla and his traditional
anti-nuclear subtext may simply be too touchy a subject for any
Japanese film maker to handle.
"Godzilla gains his strength from nuclear power and he spews
radiation everywhere," said Toshio Takahashi, a literature
professor at Tokyo's Waseda University. "If Godzilla appeared
(in Japan) now, he'd ultimately force people to ask themselves
hard questions about Fukushima."
The nuclear disaster at the plant 220 km (130 miles)
northeast of Tokyo is a sensitive subject in Japan. Directors
making mass-market films about Fukushima tiptoe into the debate
or set their movies in an unspecified future. Sponsors are
skittish and overall film revenues falling, with viewers shying
away from anything too political.
Things were different when Godzilla first crashed ashore in
1954, a symbol of both atomic weapons - less than a decade after
Hiroshima and Nagasaki - and frustrations with the United
States, which had just held a hydrogen bomb test at Bikini atoll
that irradiated a boat full of Japanese fishermen.
The high-powered reboot of Godzilla, directed by Gareth
Edwards and out in U.S. theatres from Friday from Warner Bros
Pictures and Legendary Pictures, features stars
including Juliette Binoche and Ken Watanabe.
It gives a nod to Fukushima with a tsunami - set off by
monsters - hitting Hawaii, and a no-go zone in Japan after a
nuclear accident years before. But much of the story, and most
of the destruction, takes place in the United States, far from
Godzilla's birthplace.
"GODZILLA EQUALS RADIATION"
Japan's March 11, 2011, natural and nuclear disaster killed
nearly 20,000 people and forced some 160,000 people to evacuate,
with tens of thousands unable to return. The plant still battles
radioactive water and decommissioning is expected to take
decades and cost billions of dollars.
"You can basically think of Godzilla equalling radiation.
It's something that can't be solved by human strength or power,
and it attacks," said film critic Yuichi Maeda.
"The reactors currently can't be made normal by humans if
there's an accident. It's the same with Godzilla."
Sixty years ago, the black-and-white version of the
towering, dinosaur-like creature - his name combines "gorilla"
and the Japanese word for whale - packed viewers into theatres.
"That year was also when Japan was starting to debate the
peaceful use of nuclear energy," said Takahashi. "So the movie
expressed fears about nuclear power as well as weapons."
The nuclear theme was a constant through the Cold War,
although Godzilla, who remained a man in a rubber suit stomping
through model cities - a touch that humanised him to many -
gradually lost his edge and took on a more cuddly tone.
His radioactive connections were blurred in the last few
films before film company Toho ended the series, Takahashi
noted, perhaps because of a series of accidents at Japanese
nuclear facilities around then, including a 1999 criticality
accident set off by workers mixing compounds that killed two.
A U.S. version of Godzilla in 1998 was widely panned. Early
reviews of the new film are mixed, with many in Japan saying the
monster looks "fat". It opens in Japan in late July, timed to
hit school summer holidays.
A Toho spokesman said the company abandoned the franchise in
2004 on its 50th anniversary because the timing was right, and
that no decision has been made about future revivals in Japan.
"The current movie has a message that is a warning from
nature about things mankind has done," he said. "We have to see
how people respond, including those who experienced Fukushima."
Takahashi says that Godzilla's longevity shows there is
something far deeper at work than the usual monster movie.
"Godzilla shows us that we must return to our dark past and
then accept it," he said. "His purpose is to make us question
ourselves. So I think we need to still walk with him a little
more, especially after Fukushima."
