TOKYO, June 6 Japan's government sees better corporate governance as crucial to boosting the competitiveness of its business sector, but will leave new rules such as the number of independent directors up to an expert panel to decide, a senior Japanese lawmaker said.

The country's listed companies are currently not required to appoint independent directors, but a new corporate law revision due to be adopted soon will encourage listed companies to hire at least one outside director.

A draft of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's growth strategy, reviewed by Reuters this week and expected to be announced later this month, promised to improve oversight of Japanese companies with a new corporate governance code.

But it toned down some of the more aggressive steps covered by a May report by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), such as a suggestion that all listed firms appoint multiple independent directors. Instead, it suggests banks hire at least one outside director.

The latest draft said a panel of experts, under the guidance of the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and Tokyo Stock Exchange, would discuss the basis for new rules and that the bourse would draft a governance code by mid-2015.

"It is up to the committee of experts to decide the basic framework, based on deliberations over best practice and OECD principles," Yasuhisa Shiozaki, a veteran Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker, told Reuters on Friday.

Shiozaki, who worked for the Bank of Japan before entering politics, was one of the leaders of the group that drafted the LDP report. He is also widely regarded as one of the biggest political proponents of corporate governance reform.

Members of the expert panel have not yet been decided, and Shiozaki said they would likely be chosen by the bourse and FSA.

Pointing to the earlier LDP report's suggestion of two or more outside directors, Shiozaki said it had been included simply as an example of what could be done.

"The government can't possibly say what the Tokyo Stock Exchange will prepare. We only suggest this as an example," he said. Nevertheless, he said, adopting a corporate governance code was a crucial step to boost the competitiveness of Japanese businesses.

Abe, who has pledged to double the amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Japan by 2020 to help offset the impact of a shrinking population, is eager to promote reform.

Japan's inbound FDI is currently the lowest among OECD countries, at around 3.5 percent relative to GDP.

While Abe's government has adopted a stewardship code to bolster accountability among institutional investors, foreign investors have called for more reforms of corporate boards.

Offshore and individual investors have long criticised insiders' domination of corporate boards, blaming them for low shareholder returns and a lack of oversight.

"Investors will be very dissatisfied if they do not see the words 'multiple independent directors' because they have been asking for that for a long time, and it appeared in the LDP committee report as a suggested item for the governance code," said Nicholas Benes, a corporate governance expert and representative director of the Board Director Training Institute of Japan.

The politically powerful Keidanren business lobby has argued that simply hiring outside directors who may not understand a company's business would not necessarily be in investors' interests. It is drawing up its own proposals in a bid to stave off pressure for change. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)