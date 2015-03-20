TOKYO, March 20 Three Japanese public pension funds, with a combined $250 billion in assets, joined the mammoth Government Pension Investment Fund in a model portfolio expected to shift billions of dollars out of bonds into shares.

The model portfolio matches the trillion-dollar GPIF's own asset allocation targets, which the world's biggest public pension fund adopted in October, cutting low-yielding government bonds and boosting stocks, as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plan to boost the economy and promote risk-taking.

The portfolio targets allocations of 35 percent in Japanese government bonds, 25 percent each in Japanese and foreign stocks, and 15 percent in foreign bonds.

Assuming, as expected, the three smaller mutual-aid pensions allocate assets in line with the portfolio, that would mean shifting some 3.58 trillion yen ($30 billion) into Japanese stocks, a Reuters calculation shows.

The three funds are the 18.9-trillion-yen Pension Fund Association for Local Government Officials, the 7.6-trillion-yen Federation of National Public Service Personnel Mutual Aid Association and the 3.8-trillion-yen The Promotion and Mutual Aid Corporation for Private Schools of Japan. (Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)