By Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, April 10 Japan's $1.26 trillion public
pension fund, the world's largest, is looking at alternative
assets, a senior official said on Thursday, as it seeks to
diversify its holdings and generate higher returns to finance a
rapidly ageing population.
The Government Pension Investment Fund, known as GPIF, is in
talks with several global private equity investors to increase
its exposure to alternative assets after reaching an agreement
in February to invest in infrastructure.
"Currently, beside infrastructure and specifically on joint
private equity investments, we are holding discussions with
several global investors," Tokihiko Shimizu, director-general of
GPIF's research department, told the Global Alternative
Investment Forum in Tokyo.
The public fund could expand its asset from the current five
conventional categories of domestic bonds, domestic equities,
foreign bonds, foreign equities and short-term assets, Shimizu
said.
"We cannot forget our obligation to provide an explanation
to the general public about the scale and the purpose of our
investments. If we think about this, our basic idea is to treat
alternatives as an independent asset class," Shimizu said.
Shimizu did not give details about the proposed size of the
alternative asset investments, saying this would be decided by
the fund's 10-person Investment Committee which is reviewing its
new long-term investment strategy.
In February, GPIF said it had reached an agreement with
Canada's Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System and
Development Bank of Japan to invest in infrastructure projects
through an investment trust fund. The investment was categorised
in the foreign bond asset class.
The public fund has made a series of changes in investment
strategies after pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
government to diversify its assets and reduce its reliance on
low-yielding domestic bonds.
A panel appointed by Abe said in November that GPIF and
other public funds should seek higher returns by diversifying
into asset classes such as infrastructure and real estate.
On Wednesday, GPIF issued a tender to hire asset managers to
supervise its $101 billion portfolio of foreign bonds, expanding
its investment in the category beyond conventional bonds for the
first time.
GPIF also said it would seek managers for emerging markets
bonds, foreign high-yield bonds, and foreign inflation-linked
bonds.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Writing by Dominic Lau; Editing
by Edmund Klamann and Miral Fahmy)