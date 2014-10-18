* Main proposal for Japan stocks in middle of 20-30 pct range

* PM Abe pressing giant fund to boost equities, cut JGBs

* GPIF also likely to boost foreign stock holdings (Adds details, context)

By Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's $1.2 trillion public pension fund, the world's largest, will likely raise its allocation for domestic stocks to about 25 percent, people familiar with the process said on Saturday.

Market participants are keenly awaiting the allocation decision by the Government Pension Investment Fund, which has a war chest bigger than the annual output of Mexico's economy and is considered a bellwether for other Japanese institutional investors.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pressing GPIF to invest more in risk assets with higher yields and less in domestic bonds that earn razor-thin returns, to meet the growing pension needs of the fast-greying population.

A weighting in the middle of the 20-30 percent range is the main proposal for the coming reallocation and is under final discussion within GPIF, the people told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The shift was first reported by the Nikkei newspaper on Saturday.

The fund's model portfolio weighting for Japanese equities is now 12 percent, with the actual allocation allowed to fluctuation within 6 percentage points higher or lower.

GPIF is likely to cut its Japanese government bond weighting to about 40 percent from the current 60 percent and increase its investments in foreign stocks, the sources said.

It is also considering a 5 percent allocation for alternative investments such as infrastructure and private equity, they said.

The GPIF press office could not immediately be reached for comment.

In August people with knowledge of the allocation review told Reuters the fund planned to boost the weighting of domestic stocks to more than 20 percent. (Additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Ken Wills)