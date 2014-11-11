TOKYO Nov 11 Japan's $1.2 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund was already selling Japanese government bonds even before the fund officially changed its portfolio allocations last month, a senior official said.

The world's biggest pension fund, known as GPIF, on Oct. 31 announced new allocation targets, including raising its domestic stock holdings to 25 percent from 12 percent and cutting holdings of domestic bonds to 35 percent from around 60 percent.

"My understanding is that GPIF had already sold government bonds before the official change of the asset allocations," Yasuhiro Yonezawa, head of GPIF's investment committee, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

"And that selling is continuing," he added. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)