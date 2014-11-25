TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's $1.1 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund's holdings of domestic bonds fell below half its assets for the first time in the third quarter, highlighting an aggressive shift to riskier assets in line with a push from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The roughly $25 billion drop in holdings of low-yielding Japanese government bonds by the world's biggest pension fund indicates it has accelerated its shift away from JGBs and toward foreign and domestic stocks.

GPIF said on Tuesday its yen bond holdings were at 48.39 percent at the end of September, down from 51.91 percent at the end of June. The fund on Oct. 31 slashed its JGB allocation target to 35 percent from 60 percent, while roughly doubling the targets for foreign and domestic shares to 25 percent each.

The head of the GPIF investment committee, Yasuhiro Yonezawa, told Reuters this month that the fund had already begun unloading JGBs before the official change.

Abe wants GPIF to generate higher returns for a rapidly ageing population and hopes to prod other big investors to reduce their reliance on JGBs in favour of more productive investments.

GPIF's allocations are closely watched by global financial markets, as a 1 percentage-point shift means a transfer of more than $10 billion. With assets bigger than Mexico's annual economic output, the fund is considered a bellwether for other big Japanese institutional investors.

End-September JGB holdings were still well above the new target while shares were below their targets, suggesting significant further room for the fund to sell yen bonds and buy equities. The fund's chairman, Takahiro Mitani, told Reuters this month there is "no timeframe" for meeting the targets.

Holdings of domestic equities rose to 17.79 percent from 16.79 percent, and foreign stocks rose to 16.98 percent from 15.54 percent.

The fund, following standard policy, did not say how much it had bought or sold, but noted in its announcement that its foreign assets in particular benefited from the dollar's increase. The U.S. currency rose 8.2 percent against the yen during the period, while domestic shareholdings were helped by a 6.7 percent rise in the benchmark Nikkei index.

GPIF's foreign bondholdings rose to 11.84 percent from 10.76 percent. (1 US dollar = 117.9700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by William Mallard & Shri Navaratnam)