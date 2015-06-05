* Mitani says recent yen falls rapid but not a concern

By Leika Kihara and Takashi Umekawa

TOKYO, June 5 Japan's trillion dollar pension fund expects the yen to remain weak against the dollar, meaning there is no immediate need for it to hedge against the risk of it turning stronger, the fund's head said on Friday.

Takahiro Mitani, president of the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), said that since the United States is expected to raise interest rates while Japan continues its massive monetary stimulus programme, there is no urgent need to hedge despite the fund's growing exposure to overseas investments.

"Hedging against currency moves isn't an imminent theme for us now," Mitani told Reuters in an interview, saying it was something GPIF will study as a risk management option in the long run.

"There's no need to rush into a conclusion".

The dollar gained 30 pips to around 124.80 yen following Mitani's comments in his first interview since he was appointed for a second term in April.

As part of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's plans to revive the economy, GPIF announced last year a change in strategy that would see it make riskier investments in order to generate higher returns.

Mitani said the plan now is to steadily shift funds towards risky assets like domestic and foreign equities in order to meet new allocation targets.

Last year the fund cut its allocation in low-yielding government bonds to 35 percent from 60 percent and doubled foreign and domestic equity targets to 25 percent each.

The move by the mammoth fund has helped push Tokyo shares to 15-year highs and the yen to a 12-1/2-year low against the dollar this year.

BUMPY ROAD AHEAD

So far the weak yen has boosted GPIF's returns from foreign investments, but critics have urged the fund to hedge against the risk of a sharp yen rise as it shifts even more funds overseas.

Mitani said that while the dollar's brief rise above 125 yen this week was "quite rapid" and sharp fluctuation was "undesirable," it won't have any direct impact on the GPIF's long-term strategy."

So far, the overhaul of our strategy has improved our performance more than we expected," he said.

"At present, I don't have too big a concern," he said when asked about the yen's recent declines.

On the outlook for Japan's bond market, the former BOJ executive said he is confident yields will stay low thanks to the central bank's commitment to keep borrowing costs low and print money until inflation is steadily at 2 percent.

But he warned of market turbulence when the BOJ eventually exits its quantitative and qualitative easing policy.

"There's a strong chance long-term interest rates will make big swings before or after the BOJ exits QQE," he said. "How we respond when that happens is a big theme for us." (Additional reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Rachel Armstrong)